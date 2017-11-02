Snapdeal 123 sale: From smartphones to sarees, up to 70 pct discount available; offers expire tomorrow!

The e-commerce portal announced the information about the sale through a social media post. (Photo: Reuters)

Snapdeal 123 sale: The festival of Diwali might have ended, but the awesome deals on Snapdeal are still on offer. Here is a chance for you to save big on all your monthly shopping with the Snapdeal 123 sale. While the sale is now live on the website, it will only be available today and tomorrow. The e-commerce portal announced the information about the sale through a social media post on Twitter saying, “Awesome deals ka silsila abhi jaari hai, coz the Snapdeal #123Sale is here!” This offer is exclusively available on Snapdeal on November 2 and 3 on the unbox deals. Under this 123 sale, a wide variety of products rangig from healthcare items to men’s and women’s fashion to electronics and home and kitchen appliances.

You can grab the items that you need from Snapdeal’s most favourite Blockbuster deals and featured deals. A 10% instant discount is available on all HDFC Debit and Credit cards on a minimum transaction of Rs 1000. The maximum discount that will be provided to the consumers is of Rs 3000 per card (T&C apply). Stock up now on your daily fashion and home essentials.

Get ready for the upcoming wedding season, wih the sarees, lehengas and dress material available under this offer for Rs 499 to Rs 1999. Get up to 70% off in the Super Daily Needs store. You can also get the Canvas 5 Lite Q463 Special Edition Phone for just Rs 4999 under the Snapdeal 123 sale.

Here are the steps that you can follow to avail the Snapdeal 123 sale offers-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Snapdeal at www.snapdeal.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the site, click on the tab that says 123 Sale

Step 3: Select the product that you wish to purchase

Step 4: Signin or register to your Snapdeal account

Step 5: Enter delivery address

Step 6: And finally make payments

Note: Here are some of the terms and conditions to avail the 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Card

10% instant discount using HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards.

Offer valid on the transactions done on the Snapdeal Mobile Application and the website http://www.snapdeal.com during the offer period.

Please see the product page Offer Section to check the validity of the offer.

The minimum transaction amount to avail the Offer is Rs. 2,000/-.

There is no restriction on the maximum number of transactions but the maximum discount available per transaction is Rs.1,000 capped at Rs.3,000 per card for the month.

The customer needs to select the bank offer on the payment page in order to avail the discount.

Offer Duration :1st November,2017 till 30th November,2017 11:55pm both dates included.

Discount will be calculated on the net paid amount by the customer.

The offer is also valid on the EMI purchases made through HDFC Bank Credit Card.

If due to any technical reason or a time out; a transaction fails; the order is cancelled or cannot be completed for any reason; it may take approximately 30 minutes for the limit to get reinstated.

Happy Shopping!!