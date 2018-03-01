Zone Startups concludes 2nd edition of Fintegrate Zone; Names LendFoundry, Element 42 and Namaste Credit as winners

Mumbai-based tech accelerator, Zone Startups, concluded the second edition of its flagship event Fintegrate Zone, which saw participation from more than 500 companies. 50 startups pan India were selected to exhibit their product at the convention, formed the F50 index launched at Fintegrate Zone since last year. A jury was instituted to pick a winner who would win a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakhs.

LendFoundry, Namaste Credit and Element 42 were judged top 3 winners of F50 index this year.

The three-day long conclave is an amalgam of conference tracks, workshops, exhibits, CXO dinner, investor pitches, round table discussion and a demo day. Commenting on the three day conclave, Zone Startups Director, Ajay Subramanium said, “From the beginning, we were making an audacious attempt to position Fintegrate Zone a “Fin+Tech MahaKumbh”, of sorts, having attendees from over 500+ companies, an international representation, more than 200 CEOs, a strong FinTech participation, great content and bringing together the diverse fintech stakeholder ecosystem.”

The event has industry partners like EY India, Microsoft, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, CapGemini, Yodlee, FinTech Valley Vizag, BlazeClan. International partners by way of UK Department of International Trade, Government of Canada, Economic Development Board Bahrain and State Government of Ontario.

This year saw the participation from the UK Department of International Trade and was headed by Dan Morgan, Fintech leader for the South Asia market at the UK’s Department of International Trade.

FinTech City London has been a member of the conference since last year. Julie Lake, Founder and Managing Director of FinTech City said, “Right from panel discussions to CXO dinner, it was great to see panelists and audience challenging each other, which raises the bar for every one present.”

The three-day conclave included a Demo Night, Galaxy of FinTech Stars, that saw the Top-10 startups selected from the F50 exhibits, basis a 114-points scoring card developed by Applyifi.com and rated by MEDICI, a FinTech Research firm. The Demo Day included 3 jury’s-choice winners, winning INR 2.5 Lakhs, INR 1.5 Lakhs and INR 0.50 Lakhs as cash prizes.

Fintegrate Zone 2018 is was hosted in Mumbai, from 27th Feb to 1st March, at the international convention centre at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).