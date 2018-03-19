What’s behind Uber, Ola driver strike. Why they are upset

Are you a regular user of Ola and Uber? Commuting these days in one of these cabs in Maharashtra might get difficult as drivers working in Ola and Uber have called for an indefinite strike. The strike was organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s transport wing ‘Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena’, following which the other unions have also joined. Even though it is a nation-wide strike, there is hardly any impact on cities like Delhi and Bengaluru. However, in Mumbai, no cabs are available for Uber and Ola riders. In Delhi the availability of cabs have not seen much of an impact.

Why is there a strike?

According to recent reports, the availability of drivers has fallen by over 20% in Mumbai. The banks that provided loans to these drivers have seized the vehicles citing failure in repayment of loans. The Union stated that these drivers are working 12 hours a day and still not able to feed their families and pay EMIs for their vehicles.

What do these drivers want?

The union demands that Ola and Uber should ensure business worth Rs 1.25 lakh as assured by them in the beginning. The union further added to stop company owned cabs immediately. According to these drivers, the app algorithm targets company owned cabs more than driver owned cabs.

They also want Ola and Uber to reinstate drivers with lower ratings. These drivers were given lower ratings by the customers and were given less priority as their ratings went down. The Union also added that these cab hailing companies should decide fares according to the vehicles and stop low fares immediately.