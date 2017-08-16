Startup Convegenius transforms education to edutainment; learn how

Convegenius co-founders Shashank Pandey (L) and Jairaj Bhattacharya

Games are becoming an integral part of learning in today’s digital world. A child who can’t learn a poem with her teacher’s help can probably name every house on the street in the Monopoly game, in the correct sequence without ever trying to actually memorise it. This is the power of games and when it becomes a part of studies, it can have a very positive impact on the overall development of children. “Gamification is extensively used to motivate learning and curiosity in the child. It is supported with real-time data to effectively measure and improve learning levels, making learning fun, engaging and more meaningful for the child,” says Jairaj Bhattacharya, managing director, ConveGenius, an edtech start-up founded in Singapore in 2014. Started by Bhattacharya and Shashank Pandey, ConveGenius currently has its head office in Noida and caters to K-12 segment in the education sector.

Its product, CG Slate, is a holistic ecosystem aimed at combining the elements of fun and rewards with the process of learning, thus transforming education into edutainment. It provides a self-learning experience by presenting quality content mapped to the NCERT curriculum in the form of levels/stages of a game. It caters to the child’s learning needs through adaptive content recommendations, advanced parental controls, SMS/email reports to keep track of his/her progress and know his/her long-term interests. It also features an Android Zone for parents to use it as a regular Android tablet.

Bhattacharya believes that the traditional method of packaging lots of digital content is a futile effort to push technology down users’ throats. There has to be a better way and a more innovative one. This was how the idea of CG Slate was conceived. “ConveGenius envisions building on this technology further, so as to create an experience which can bring about the power to teach and learn on mobile devices with minimal intervention from adults”.

It has been associating with various NGOs, government organisations and institutions including Teach for India, Pratham Foundation and Samridhdhi Trust and Thane Municipal Corporation to reach out to underprivileged children, especially in rural areas. It now plans to launch a solution for students in the sixth to tenth grade, and also vernacular variations of CG Slate in seven different languages this year.

The start-up’s revenue has been growing fivefold every year, starting from Rs 20 lakh (FY15) in the first year to Rs 1.1 crore in the second year (FY16) and Rs 5.01 crore in the third year (FY17). It has been able to reach 70,000 paid users and plans to reach one million by end of FY19. ConveGenius hds earlier raised angel funding of $500,000 from a set of investors led by Benori Ventures. It went on to raise $1,000,000 in pre-Series-A funding from Micheal and Susan Dell Foundation and Benori Ventures.