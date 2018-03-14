Senior IIT Bombay professor joins Unicorn India Ventures as Advisor in the Investment Committee

Professor Soumyo Mukherji, from Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering in IIT Bombay, has joined Unicorn India Ventures as an Advisor in the investment committee. Professor Mukherji holds over 20 years of academic experience at IIT Bombay where he was the senior faculty in the bioscience and bioengineering department. At Unicorn India Ventures he will be responsible for guiding the team in making investment decisions in the ESDM (Electronics, System, Design and Manufacturing) sector which includes companies dealing in robotics, cyber-security, internet of things, nano tech and medical devices.

He will also be mentoring the portfolio companies working in the space. Commenting on the appointment, Prof Mukherji said, “For an ecosystem to grow, collaboration between industry and academia is a must as it helps both the entities to learn from each other and stay ahead of the curve. For a VC fund to take a lead on this in India shows how our ecosystem is maturing. I’m delighted to be a part of the Unicorn India team and look forward to meeting their portfolio companies with focus on ESDM.

Currently, Unicorn India Ventures has companies like NeuroEquilibrium, GenRobotic, Sequretek in the ESDM section and is further looking to invest in the segment.

Commenting on the ESDM sector and Prof. Mukherji’s appointment, Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner at Unicorn India Ventures, said “We count ESDM as one of the focus areas for our equity fund and there are new business getting launched in this space. Thus, having a mentor on-board helps the Fund to scout for high potential companies and even help portfolio companies grow faster. Having an accomplished academician like Prof Mukherji will ensure that we are far more well informed when evaluating investment proposals from hi-tech startups.”

Unicorn India Ventures is Venture Capital firm based out of Mumbai. They invest in early stage startups working in the consumer, enterprise, healthcare and deep technology domains. Founded in 2015 by Anil Joshi and Bhaskar Majumdar, the deal size of firm varies from $1 million to $2 million. The fund has invested in over 15 startups since its inception, including media platform- inc42, Grabonrent, VLCC, Boxx.ai, among others.