Ola-Uber drivers to go on strike across Delhi NCR; Commuters face trouble

After the Mumbai protest, Ola and Uber drivers will stay off the roads in Delhi NCR today, as a part of complete shutdown from the driver unions. It’ll undoubtedly be a chaotic Friday in the national capital. The unions are protesting for poor working conditions and a lower pay. They are demanding better compensation, as the companies “promised”. In a media statement, Kamaljeet Gill, chief of Sarvodaya Drivers Association stated that they’ll (drivers in Delhi NCR) be carrying out a large scale protest against the cab aggregators. He further added that they’re paying hardly one-third of what they promised while boarding people.

Some drivers were also protesting on Thursday and the commuters in Delhi and Gurgaon faced a cab crunch and surge in prices. Even commuters from Noida and Ghaziabad faced similar troubles while booking cabs.

The previous shutdown was organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s transport wing Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena. Where the head of the Union, Sanjay Naik, demanded that the companies stop predatory pricing, stop company cabs, reinstate lower rated drivers, among others. An Ola spokesperson stated that the business in Delhi NCR is running as usual.

This comes in after Uber Ola drivers went on a 4-day strike streak which saw violence and authorities curbing violence. After the strike was called off, in a statement, Ola spokesperson stated that they have reinstated blacklisted drivers and is ready to hold talks on other issues.

In Mumbai there are over 45,000 cabs and there was a 20 percent slump in the number of cabs. Why? According to reports, banks had seized the vehicles because of non payment on loans. This caused a massive stir in the city. The reports stated that even after driving 12 hours a day, drivers were not able to pay their loans off.

Uber holds over 50 percent of the Indian market share, while Ola stands at 44.2 percent. The revenue generated by the ride-sharing segment will hit the $371 million by the end of 2018- growing at a CAGR of 19.6 percent. Creating a market volume of $761 million by 2022.