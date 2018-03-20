Micromax Informatics invests in AI-enabled consumer tech startup One Labs

One of the largest handset makers in India, Micromax Informatics, has announced investment in consumer based technology and AI-enabled company One Labs, to add to its user experience. The company plans to use the funds for product development and add more than 200 apps on the platform in the next 1 year. The move indicates the competition in the smartphone sector with technological innovations moving as fast as the screens.

Commenting on investment, Vikas Jain, Co Founder of Micromax Informatics, said “At Micromax our emphasis is to drive innovations through software and services that would add a layer to the device ecosystem. A large chunk of our efforts is now concentrated on coming up with products and services which act as solutions to the needs of the fast-evolving consumers, empowering them with the latest technological innovations and eventually becoming an extension of their lifestyle.”

Talking on the AI aspect, he said, “Given the fact that, artificial intelligence is the future of device ecosystem, we look forward to seeing how the partnership with One Labs will enable us to enhance user experience even further.”

Founded by Rahul Gupta, Ankit Sharma, and Aashish Gupta, the company runs on its flagship product inOne, a app platform which enables the user to access all sorts of apps within a single platform. The company also has a chatbot and voice assistant inside the app. The partnership will enable Micromax to embed inOne in all its devices.

inOne currently hosts over 50 apps within a size of 10mb. Some of its apps include the likes of Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Ola, Uber, Housejoy, Nearbuy, Urbanclap, among others. They further hold patents for the technology.

Commenting on the investment raised, Rahul Gupta quoted, “We are proud to be working Micromax to bring over 100 million Micromax consumers closer to our compelling platform. While phone hardware is getting smarter and more efficient, we wanted to make apps smarter. Like Mobiles replaced pagers, we foresee that in a few years all in one app like inOne will replace the need to download separate apps for different use cases.”

This is not the first investment Micromax has made in startups, they have further partnered up with tech companies like IndusOS, Ixigo, Gaana, among others.