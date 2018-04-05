Meet the 12 startups that got selected for Microsoft’s ScaleUp Program

Technology behemoth Microsoft has selected 12 startups in its ScaleUp program (formerly known as Microsoft Accelerator). It is a part of ‘Microsoft for startups’ programme which was initiated this year in February. The initiative plans to invest over $500 million in the next 2 years to help startups with go-to market strategies, technology and community building. ScaleUp focuses on late stage B2B startups and helps them accelerate their business with mentorship and business development.

The 12 startups that have been selected for the program come from sectors like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Big Data, Analytics, among others. This being a six-month program, the startups will get access to Microsoft leaders, industry experts and will be able to leverage the Microsoft Partner Network to scale their business.

The programme further enables selected startups to access Microsoft’s technology expertise, infrastructure and its Azure cloud platform to build the right tech infrastructure for the company. These startups will also have access to Microsoft’s global alumni network with over 700 startups.

The 12 startups that have been selected are:

Appiyo Technologies (Singapore)

This Singapore based company provides private social & computing platform for the collective intellect of the crowd to create contemporary business class process apps. With convergence of mobile, cloud and social being a fait accompli, the idea is to give the crowd a low adoption barrier technology which can democratize solution creation and proliferation.

AppICE

The company deals in collecting hard and soft sensor data from connected devices like smartphones and further uses machine learning to provide more actionable insights.

Avanseus (Singapore)

Again, this Singapore based startup develops and markets Artificial Intelligence driven Enterprise Applications. Their main focus is on delivering artificial intelligence based predictive maintenance and visual recognition software solutions.

eGovernments Foundation (India)

The startup transforms urban governance with the use of scalable and replicable technology solutions that enable efficient and effective municipal operations, better decision making, and contact-less urban service delivery.

Gaia Smart Cities (India)

This Mumbai-based startup is creating a public Network as a service (NaaS) for low cost IoT applications. The company enables monitoring services, tracking services and control services making cities smart. It further offers ICT consulting for smart city projects and is currently implementing plans for a group of cities in India.

GrowthEnabler (UK)

GrowthEnabler has a team of growth analysts that study, track and interact with thousands of startups around the globe, source innovative models and innovations. It’s basec mission is to provide greater visibility to startups.

Karo Sambhav (India)

This Gurgaon-based startup is an environmentally beneficial and socially responsible e-waste Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO). its members include brands like Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo. The company has set-up a country-wide solution for e-waste management. They help people and institutions recycle their electronic waste.

Kogence (US)

This US-based startup brings agility and flexibility to HPC (high Performance Computing) based workflows.

MachineSense (US)

MachineSense provides affordable technology which is focused on predictive maintenance and analytics for industrial machinery, components and infrastructure systems including pumps, compressors and electrical supply.

SmartVizX (India)

The company aims to transform traditional passive and static design processes used for the development of a Virtual Reality Platform.

Sprinkle data (India)

Founded in 2017, Sprinkle Data enables Automatic data pipelines and dependency management, Schema discovery and Inference of entity relationships, and business metric in Excel like formula on a web interface

Xurmo Technologies (India)

This Bangalore based startup is a big data analytics platform that determines the natural structure of raw data and stores it in a patented format.