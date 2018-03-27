Indian fantasy sports users rise 10 fold in 2 years; Industry sees a massive growth

After a long roller coaster journey full of legalities, questions and confusion, finally the fantasy sports industry has reached a much stable and strong position. The dust has settled and almost all the issues are resolved with new regulations and guidelines.

After a decade long journey of legalities, confusions and questions, finally the fantasy sports sector has reached the much stable state. The dust has settled with almost all issues resolved. According to a report by Indian Federation Of Sports Gaming (IFSG), Sports Gaming self-regulatory industry body formed to protect consumer interests and create standardised best practices in the Sports Gaming industry, along with AC Nielsen stated that 2 out of 3 cricket fans in India are aware of the fantasy sports.

Highlighting the growing interest in Fantasy Gaming, Ashish Karnad, Executive Director, Nielsen India said, “Fantasy Sports is an emerging phenomenon in Urban India – which gives sports fans an opportunity to use their knowledge, skill and understanding of the sport and players to win in online versions of actual on-ground games. Among sports enthusiasts, 2 out of 3 people are aware of fantasy sports.”

The report titled ‘Scoring Big with Sports Gaming’ highlights the changing nature of sports consumption. The advent of Fantasy Sports has converted a passive sports viewer into an active fan. This report was commissioned by the Indian Federation of Sports Gaming (IFSG) to understand awareness levels, market size, user profile, consumption pattern and how fantasy sports augments real sports consumption.

Commenting on the report, Harsh jain, Chairman at IFSG said, “Over the past decade, Fantasy Sports has been at the helm of evolving the Indian sports fans’ experience by giving them the perfect platform to showcase their sports knowledge and skill. 70 crore* Indian passive sports viewers now have the opportunity to become active participants in every single match. Fantasy Sports is the start of a revolution that will change the face of the sports industry forever.”

The findings from the report added: