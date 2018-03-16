From 4D animation to Google Maps listing: Here are the 5 most creative CVs

Excluding bribes, threats, theft and nudity, potential employees need to do everything that makes them stand out of the crowd. In this candidate-eat-candidate world, if you don’t go that extra mile, someone else will. And what better way to demonstrate your creativity than applying it on your resume? Here are a 5 resumes that’ll make you look at them again and again

The Beer CV

Designer Brennan Gleason was getting near the placement zone at the end of the college and wanted to get out his name to the future employers. To do this, he brewed up a six pack of beer pints, put them in a neat cardboard and stuck his printed resume on the back of the cardboard. So when these ‘prospective’ employers sit on a quick drink they can talk about his design skills at the same time.

The 4D CV

Benjamin Benhaim, Paris based art director, took inspiration from a flat CV style from Jimmy Raheriarisoa. He made it look like a 3D rendered resume using cinema 4D, octane and after effects. The CV offers lot of touches covering almost all bases. Each image took over 7 minutes to render. Well, that’s time spent well.

The Animated CV

It’s a risky proposition is to make an animated resume but if the resume turns out to be good it really pays off well. Livia Natalie’s CV is beautifully animated with clear shots and is just under 1 minute. Employers are more likely to go through her complete CV, unlike maybe, yours.

The Game CV

This CV will leave you scrolling for hours. Robby Leonardi, a designer based out of New York specialising in graphic design, animation etc, has worked with the likes of Fox, G4, Speed TV, among others. His CV is a plain simple game that points out his achievement and skills.

The Google Maps CV

Ed Hamilton, a creative writer based out of London, decided to make his CV that everyone can identify with. So he went for Google Maps’ My Maps feature, where he mapped his accomplishments, pinned down with different colors and made sure each marking was accompanied by explanatory text.