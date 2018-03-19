Foodpanda announces its virtual food festival ‘What The Feast’ offering upto 60 percent discounts

Online food delivery startup, Foodpanda, has initiated their virtual food festival “What The Feast”. The festival will go on till the Good Friday, April 1st and will bring out a plethora of special menus, discounts from the likes of Cafe Coffee Day, Faasos, Dunkin Donuts, KFC, Ovenstory Pizza, among others. As the part of the festival, Foodpanda India has partnered up with food outlets and restaurants to offer up to 60 percent discount to its users on a range of dishes and cuisines, the company claimed in its media release.

Commenting on the launch of festival, Kunal Suri, COO at Foodpanda, said “Indians share a remarkable passion for food and this connection with food gets intertwined with moments throughout the day. With our first national virtual food festival “What the Feast”, we are celebrating the special bond our consumers share with food and their favourite restaurants.”

Talking on the timing of the festival, he added, “We see a 40-50% increase in our orders on weekends; owing to that, we have kept the timing for this festival to capture the upcoming Good Friday long weekend. Through this festival, we hope to elevate ordering-in as a dining choice among Indians to celebrate food moments that matter.”

The company claims to have over 20,000 restaurants over 20 plus cities. Last December, they were acquired by Ola with a commitment to infuse over 1300 crore from parent company ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd

The company has further announced a range of social media, digital contests and activation codes to reveal some of the biggest offers on the platform for the virtual festival. Foodpanda has raised more than $318 million of investment in disclosed funding. Last year, they raised a venture round of $431 million led by South African behemoth Naspers. Before that, they had raised a $100 million financing round led by Goldman Sachs.

According to a recent report, the foodtech market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12 percent between 2016-2021. The report cited increasing disposable income of people, growing average household income and other factors behind the growth.