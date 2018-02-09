Esports firm ESL picks up minority stake in Nazara Technologies

German esports firm Turtle Entertainment GmBH, which operates the world’s largest e-sports company ESL (Electronic Sports League), has picked up a minority stake in Mumbai-based mobile games developer Nazara Technologies Ltd. Founded in 2000, ESL runs amateur to professional leagues, ranging from online tournaments through major global mega stadium events in venues around the worldly, distributing its content and original programming across digital and linear channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Sony Vue, Disney XP, and Hulu.

Additionally, ESL has signed a license agreement with NODWIN Gaming, which was recently acquired by Nazara Technologies.

As part of this, NODWIN Gaming secures multi-year exclusive licensing rights for the ESL system and ESL community platform for organizing and operating ESL competitions in India. NODWIN Gaming also secures media distribution rights of ESL global content to local linear and digital platforms in Indian subcontinent.

Speaking on the advent of esports in India, Ralf Reichert, Co-Founder and CEO of ESL quoted “Our goal is to bring esports to the players and fans all around the world. We believe that Nazara, one of the leading mobile games companies will help us in expanding our ESL operations through strategic local partnerships.”

“We welcome ESL to Nazara’s family of shareholders and look forward to partner with ESL to bring global games to India and other emerging markets,” said Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Technologies.

He further added, “We believe that the partnership with ESL and NODWIN Gaming, will enable us to leverage the strength of global experience of ESL, the execution experience of NODWIN Gaming and on ground networks of Nazara across different countries in emerging markets.”

In recent years, esports has become a sizable market worth USD 748 million, the global esports market will reach USD 1.2 billion in 2018. The popularity and growth of esports has had the effect that esports is now functioning like other professional sports leagues. Players are full-time professional players that are paid salaries by teams and trained by professional coaches.