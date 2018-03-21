Early investors of Facebook and Twitter come together to invest $12 million in CryptoKitties

Ethereum blockchain based- CryptoKitties, a virtual collectible kitten game, has raised $12 million in an investment round led by Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures. Both of these investors have been quite active in the cryptocurrency space, they have also backed Coinbase. The round also saw participation from AngelList Founder and CEO Naval Ravikant, Founder of Zynga Mark Pincus, founder of Coinbase Fred Ehrsam, among others.

It further revealed that it would be spin out of its developer – Axiom Zen. The game lets users create and breed virtual kittens, storing all the genetic material on the blockchain as new kitties are created. Users can further sell and buy those kittens using Ethereum.

Union Square Ventures in a blog post stated that, “CryptoKitties was built on a standard for non-fungible tokens on top of Ethereum called ERC-721 which was originally authored by the CryptoKitties team. At USV, we think digital collectibles is one of many amazing things that blockchains enable that literally could not be done before this technology emerged.

They further added, “We also think digital collectibles and all of the games they enable will be one of the first, if not the first, big consumer use cases for blockchain technologies.”

The game has been successful because it has been a lucrative venture for many. According to a recent report, over $23.2 million worth CryptoKitties have been sold since the launch of the game. The single most expensive cat was sold for $110,707 at the time of the sale. Understanding how it works, Union Square has also developed their own CryptoKitty created by partners Andy Weissman and Fred Wilson.

Even though the companies have been quiet about the future of CryptoKitties, and the what will they be using the funds for, it certainly looks promising with early investors of Facebook (Andreessen Horowitz) and Twitter (Union Square Ventures) participating together.

The developers are further looking to make the on-boarding process easier for people because not everyone can setup a metatask and then figure out how to buy Ether and use to to buy or sell.