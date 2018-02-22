Bessemer Venture Partners to invest over $40 million in India this year

Venture Capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners is looking to invest $40-$50 million in India to expand its existing portfolio in the country. The company is looking to invest in sectors like healthtech, fintech and the consumer internet.

The company has been actively investing in India for more than a decade and has invested over $700 million in a total of 47 Indian companies. It started investing in India with early stage startups and is now an active investor in the tech startups community.

Commenting on Bessemer’s growth in India, Vishal Gupta, MD, India, said, “We are more selective than spray and pray. Investing pace in India is business as usual. In the last 18 months, we have backed five new startups. Our investment strategy is making a few but concentrated bets.”

Bessemer’s portfolio includes companies like swiggy, innoviti, DocsApp, among many others. The last investment made by Bessemer in India was in Wydr, mobile based marketplace platform for wholesale buying and selling, where it participated in the round. Likewise they’ve invested in Urbanclap, bigbasket, matrimony, etc. The company has had over 150 exits, including LinkedIn, Skype, Yelp, OLX etc.

They raised $1.5 billion for the IX investment fund in 2015, at the time of raising the funds, the company had decided to invest one-tenth of a part in India. Over $192 million of the fund was deployed in India.

In 2017, there were over 61 percent of Indian investors investing in Indian startups. Some of the biggest deals were backed by Indian investors. While on the other hand, the investors based out of US have seen 800 disclosed equity deals since 2012, that’s four times more than investors of Singapore, the second most active investor in the Indian ecosystem

Flipkart’s last four rounds, $1.4 billion in March, $71 million in June and a total of $2.6 billion in more than two rounds from softbank group in August — have only had foreign investors. These investors include Russia’s DST Global, South Africa’s Naspers, Japan’s Softbank, China’s Tencent Holdings, US’ – eBay, Microsoft and Accel Partners.