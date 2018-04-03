AI-enabled growth marketing platform Insider raises $11 million from Sequoia India and others

AI enabled internet growth marketing platform, Insider, has raised $11 million in an investment round led by Sequoia India. The round also saw participation from existing investors Wamda Capital and Dogan Group. Founded by Arda Koterin, Hande Cilingir, Mehmet Sinan Toktay, Muharrem Derinkök, Okan Yedibela, and Serhat Soyuerel in 2012, the company started as a platform to help companies optimise their online marketing campaigns. They further claim to have over 240 employees across 16 markets. Today, they also launched their ‘Growth Management Platform’.

Growth Management platform is one of the company’s new products that aims to enable brands, marketers and website owners serve dynamic content customised for each visitor. The idea here is to give the visitor the most optimised version of content based on who they are and what they like, stated CEO Hande Cilingir. The startup works on a similar model like LiftIgniter – who had raised over $6 million last year.

Insider has 90 parameters, which include basic elements like location, the website you jumped from, what device you’re using, among many others, which it collects data from. Then all of it is optimised for the best viewership. The company further claims to use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to help identify similarity between users to build a better picture of what sort of people are visiting the website.

The company aims to keep the users engaged and help website owners with their leads. It further believes that it can lower the per acquisition cost and boost conversion rates.

Commenting on the capabilities of the platform Pieter Kemps, principal at Sequoia India, said “We were impressed with Insider’s AI platform, and the profound impact on their customer’s key metrics: lower customer acquisition costs, higher retention, faster growth. These customers quickly started to use more and more products from the Insider platform. That has put Insider on a fast growth trajectory, especially in Asia”.

The newly acquired funds will will be used to expand the sales team and hiring data scientists and machine learning experts to develop the platform. The headquarters of the company might be in Singapore but Turkey still remains its base for product development. The company is further planning to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia. Its clientele includes Singapore Airlines, Samsung, CNN, Nissan, Virgin, among many others.