Skoda is the latest to join the electric bandwagon

The Czech car-maker will showcase its Vision E at next week’s Shanghai Motor Show

Skoda, the Czech car-maker and part of the Volkswagen Group, will showcase its electro-mobility strategy at next week’s Shanghai Motor Show (April 19-28). The company will unveil its Vision E concept car, which, it says, is a five-door SUV coupé that can travel up to 500-km on purely electric power and meets the level-3 requirements for autonomous driving.

(Level-3 is an automated driving classification by American body SAE International in which the driver can, within known environments such as highways, safely turn attention away from driving tasks, but must be prepared to take control when needed. Level-0 is ‘no automation’ and Level-5 corresponds to ‘full automation’.)

– The Vision E will provide an insight into Skoda’s electro-mobility strategy

– Wide range: Five electric vehicles to be launched across segments by 2025

– The beginning: Skoda Superb with plug-in hybrid drive will come in 2019

– Autonomous driving: Skoda Vision E is claimed to meet level-3 requirements

Skoda, in a statement issued to the media, added that it is “intensively perusing the electrification of its model range, and will be offering five purely electric models in various segments by 2025.”

The Vision E is 4,645mm long, 1,917mm wide and 1,550mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,850mm, and as the design renderings show, there are short overhangs at the front and rear. The Vision E has a system output of 225kW and its top speed is 180kph. Storage is provided in lithium-ion batteries, and there are two electric engines that power all four wheels.

The company also added that the electrification of its model range will begin as early as 2019, with the launch of the Superb with plug-in hybrid drive (the Superb is its flagship sedan). “Our first purely electric series-produced vehicle will be released in 2020. By 2025, the brand will have expanded its range to include five purely electric cars in various segments,” the company added.

In India, Skoda has been operating since 2001, and it currently sells four cars: The Rapid, Yeti, Octavia and Superb.