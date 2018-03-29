Singapore Airlines receives world’s first 787-10 aircraft

With an aim to revolutionise ‘regional’ business class, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has unveiled latest cabin interiors with flatbed seats on its brand new Boeing 787-10 aircraft. (Reuters)

Boeing 787-10 aircraft. Known for its high-end services, the airlines aims to redefine travel on flights up to eight hours called regional routes, with its refreshed cabin. Singapore International Airlines (SIA) on Wednesday received the world’s first 787-10 aircraft with a rousing reception at Singapore’s Changi Airport after a 23-hour flight from its manufacturing facility in South Carolina, US. The airline will use its latest aircraft beginning with Singapore-Osaka (Japan) and Singapore-Perth (Australia) routes from May this year, Goh Choon Phong, CEO, SIA, told reporters on the arrival of the largest variant of Boeing’s Dreamliner family. He is confident of transform customer experience on the medium haul flights.

“New regional cabin products, with full flat-beds in business class and the many new features in economy class, will offer our customers a more comfortable in-flight experience even on the shortest flights,” Phong said. This means that Boeing 787-10 will hit the Indian airspace soon as the travel time between India and Singapore is around six hours. According to Phong, the airline business is becoming fiercely competitive and latest cabin products give company the edge over competitors. “It will be an important element in our overall growth strategy, enabling us to expand our network and strengthen our operations,” he said. The regional cabin products feature fully flat beds and direct aisle access for all business class passengers. The airlines hopes to woo new customers with its next generation products.

“Our customers are very happy with our products that are being offered currently. This is the next quantum leap of service and product. We are getting ready for the future of travel experience,” Marvin Tan, senior vice-president – products & services, SIA, said. The business-class seats are staggered in a 1-2-1 configuration that means every customer has direct aisle access. The economy section, too, is designed to give more comfort, with a six-way adjustable headrest. SIA’s KrisWorld offers latest in-flight entertainment system for passengers on an 18-inch full HD screen. The new 787-10 is 68.3 m in length and constructed using technologically advanced lightweight composite materials. It has been designed by the manufacturer to accommodate 337 seats — 36 in the business class segment and 301 in the economy class.

Singapore Airlines has invested $350 million in the cabin products overhaul of its 20 787-10s. The company has an order book of 49 such aircraft from Boeing. On the sidelines of the launch, Dinesh Keskar, senior vice-president, sales, Asia Pacific & India, told FE that the latest aircraft has a great potential in the Indian market. “The Indian aviation sector is growing very fast. Boeing 787-10 is a great aircraft. It is 25% more fuel-efficient than others. India has a great potential for it. Indian airlines have placed orders of 787 series aircraft,” Keskar said.

By: Arun Nayal

(Travel for this report was sponsored by Singapore Airlines)