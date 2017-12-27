Simplification, synergy, scale: Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s mantra for Tata group workers

In a two-page year-end message to the near 7 lakh employees of the over 100 operating companies, ‘Chandra’, as he is fondly referred to by colleagues, called the year 2017 a “year of significant change for the Group”. (PTI)

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Rs 6.73-lakh-crore Tata Group, in a message to employees articulated the focus areas for the coming year as: simplification, synergy and scale. In a two-page year-end message to the near 7 lakh employees of the over 100 operating companies, ‘Chandra’, as he is fondly referred to by colleagues, called the year 2017 a “year of significant change for the Group”. He said that with the Tata group’s diversified global footprint and presence in the lives of almost a billion consumers, it is uniquely positioned. “I am more convinced than ever before about the future power and potential of the Tata businesses… in order to achieve peak performance, we must focus on three things — Simplification, Synergy and Scale”. Hinting at a leaner and more nimble Tata group, Chandrasekaran said, “To thrive in a world of rapid change, we need to reduce complexity across businesses and simplify. This will help us respond and react faster. It will also bring agility and spur faster decision-making across the group. We must make our management and organisation structures simpler and impactful.”

He added that with a presence in several sectors the group has the potential to scale. “Each of them (sectors) presents significant opportunity of growth. We need to scale through growth, consolidation and collaboration,” Chandrasekaran said. Calling for greater synergies between group companies, he highlighted the need for a ‘One TATA’ approach. “One TATA, to my mind, is a mindset that brings the best of the Group together for every opportunity…. To grow and innovate consistently, we must anticipate synchronicity.” With tech and digital close to his heart, he also pressed upon the need for the group to be bold, enthusiastic and an early adopter of technology. “The Digital Revolution is putting technology at the heart of all industry to deliver real time value to an interconnected network of users,” he said. “Unlocking the hidden productivity of the Tata ecosystem can catapult us to a new level of sustainability and performance,” Chandrasekaran added. He concluded the message by remembering what the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, had once said. “People are and shall remain at the heart of all we do. Be they colleagues, customers, or the community and to that end may God bless all of you and your families,” he quoted the founder and signed off as ‘Chandra’.