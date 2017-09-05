Shopclues Triple Value Sale: Wide range of items up for grabs starting from Rs 79; check details here

The e-commerce giant is also offering a ‘supercash’ of 10 per cent if the users pay via MobiKwik.

Shopping website Shopclues is offering a range of products for sale between the price range of Rs 79 to Rs 799. These items, offered under ‘Shopclues triple value sale’, mostly include daily households items such as screwdriver set, watches, car dashboard perfumes etc. The e-commerce giant is also offering a ‘supercash’ of 10 per cent if the users pay via MobiKwik. ShopClues is also going to launch the weeklong ‘ShopClues Maha Bharat Diwali Sale’ from September 21 to September 28. The e-commerce giant will offer a wide range of products at a flat discount rate of 50 percent to 80 percent in the Fashion & Lifestyle, Electronics & Accessories, and Home & Kitchen categories. In this sale, a few best deals are: 3GB Qualcomm smartphone at 6499, the best price for a 3GB smartphone in the market, 70% discount on branded designer handbags, Wrangler, Flying Machine, fashion combos under 299, 60% off on branded jeans from Killer, exclusive mobile launches from Intex, Swipe and iVoomi and great deals across ShopClues Exclusive labels.

Here are some items Shopclues is currently offering in this sale:-

– Puma Unisex Ankle-Length Socks – Pack Of 3

Rs.199

– Timebre Men The Beast Casual Analog Watch

Rs.199

– Hair Removal Kit Removes Hair Arms Legs Lip Anywhere Seen On TV New (No of units 10)

– Combo of Mini Selfie Stick Otg Adapter

Rs.99

– Derry Silver UV Protection Round Sunglasses For Men

Rs.99

– Plastic Wall Decor 3D Butterfly – Set of 4 (Multicolor)

Rs.79

– Pack of 3 Aux Wire (Assorted Colors)

Rs.95

The company faces tough competition from Snapdeal, Amazon and Flipkart. Recently, Snapdeal, a competitor to Shopclues, hosted a three-day sale offering “double-digit” discounts across categories like electronics, fashion, and home between September 1-3. “With double digit discounts on consumer favorites like electronics and fashion, this 3-day sale is bound to bring much cheer to all Snapdeal users and beyond,” Snapdeal had said in a statement, as per PTI.

At the time of announcing the sale, a Snapdeal spokesperson said this is the “first of many such special promotions lined up for the festive season”. Snapdeal’s announcement comes at a time when most e- commerce companies, including Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for the festive season.

Eyeing the upcoming demand, Amazon announced setting up of its fifth fulfillment center in Haryana as it looks to ramp up storage capacity. The company has 40 such warehouses across the country overall. The US-based firm said it now has close to 3.3 million cubic feet of storage space in Haryana and the move will enable faster deliveries to customers.