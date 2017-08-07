Shopclues One India Sale: Up to 60% off on 4G smartphones, exciting prices on LED TVs; all you need to know

Shopclues is offering up to 60 per cent off on certain 4G smartphones. (Shopclues website)

Shopclues in its One India Sale is offering massive discounts on electronics, fashion and home and kitchen items. There are exciting offers on TV sets and mobile phones that are worth checking out. Top discounted electronic items include the Acer ES1-523 laptop priced at Rs 20,999 after a 19 per cent off. The Intex Aqua Zenith with 4G VoLTE technology is priced at Rs 3,999 after a discount of 33 per cent. The VU 32 inches LED TV is priced at Rs 15,890 — much closer to a budget smartphone! A secondhand Honor 6X 32GB handset is also on sale for Rs 11,099. With a whopping 33 per cent off, the discounted Samsung LED TV was sold out at the time of publishing. Shopclues is offering up to 60 per cent off on certain 4G smartphones.

Apple iPhone 7 256GB is on a 21 per cent discount at Rs 62,999 whereas the 6S 32 GB has a 17 per cent off and is priced at Rs 41,499. Other offers in the One India Sale include the 10 per cent instant discount on Kotak and Standard Chartered cards. Also, there are travel offers up to Rs 3,000 on Make My Trip that can be availed. There is a 15 per cent SuperCash offer for MobiKwik users who purchase from Shopclues.

Apart from the electronic items, clothes and everyday home items are also on sale including furnishing, personal grooming and decor items. Home appliances and furniture are also on sale at exciting prices.