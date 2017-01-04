ShopClues becomes official partner of National Handloom Development Corporation. (Reuters)

India’s first and largest managed marketplace ShopClues has announced its partnership with National Handloom Development Corporation Ltd. (NHDC). ShopClues will launch a dedicated page on Indi Market, the online vertical dedicated to exclusively Indian products.

This partnership will enable ShopClues to use India the brand and the logo of Indian Handloom on appropriate products across the platform. As a part of the association, Shopclues shall partner with NHDC and on-board specialized merchants uniquely trading in more than 70 indigenous products such as Tanjore Silk, Benarasi Silk etc. that primarily cater to Lifestyle, Home Furnishing and Décor categories and highlight the unique talents of India’s hinterlands.

Several NHDC merchants are already live on the platform and ShopClues is working on training and introducing them to the world of E-Commerce. The move shall boost ShopClues’ collection of ethnic and regionalized artistic products such as Polavaram cotton sarees, Jamdani silk sarees, Kancheepuram silk sarees, Mangalgiri cotton dresses, Balarampuram dhotis, and many more exotic Indian offerings. In the first phase of the initiative, the e-commerce platform will go live with merchants from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.

“ShopClues, since its inception, has given an impetus to Indian traditional art forms as well as MSMEs through numerous initiatives as well as campaigns. This iconic partnership will further enable the platform in meeting its overarching objective to preserve the vibrancy of the Indian culture. Moreover, as the nation heads towards a new and emerging digital India, the platform will additionally facilitate digital induction of the local artisans and will ensure they don’t lose relevance in the rapidly modernizing scenario,” said Senior Director Categories ShopClues, Raunak Raheja.

India Handloom brand was launched by Prime Minister on 7th August 2016, the first National Handloom day of India. It serves as an umbrella organization for Indian handloom industry and is aimed to deliver defect-free, hand woven, high quality authentic niche products in India.

The registration under the brand is only given after a stringent test of samples are submitted to, and passed by, the Govt. of India Laboratory. The Handloom Mark, a nationally accepted standard of authenticity, was launched in 2006 to serve as guarantee for the buyers of the genuineness of the products being hand-crafted.