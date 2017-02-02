Shocking! Air India woman pilot, cabin crew member failed alcohol test, senior pilot evaded it

National carrier Air India has ordered for a probe against a senior executive pilot for allegedly skipping the mandatory pre-flight alcohol test. (PTI)

A woman pilot and crew member from Air India failed the pre-flight alcohol test and a senior executive pilot, is under probe by a committee for allegedly skipping the mandatory test for nearly a month. Under Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules, it is mandatory for all pilots and cabin crew members to take a breath analyser test before and after flight. The pilot and crew member have been taken off flying for three months. The crew members, who have been ordered off flying were to operate Air India’s Rajkot flight from New Delhi on January 25, sources said.

“The woman pilot and cabin crew along with other operating crew were rostered for Air India flight AI-9631 on January 25 for Rajkot from New Delhi. After they reported for duty, as per norms, they were told to undertake breath analyser test. However, the findings were positive,” a source said. The source said that the matter was reported to the DGCA and the two crew members were taken off flying for three months. Air India spokesperson was not available for comment.

The rules say that a crew member cannot consume any intoxicating substance at least 12 hours before the flight and also it is mandatory for all members to take this test. Any person who fails this test or refuses to take the breath analyser test would be taken off their flying duty for at least four weeks and further disciplinary measures would be taken.