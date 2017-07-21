Shifting to higher gears

More number of gears theoretically means the first gear can be shorter for better initial acceleration

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-largest car manufacturer, will launch the next-generation Verna sedan during the end of August. The Verna, which competes with Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Platinum Etios and Volkswagen Vento, will get a new, six-speed automatic gearbox—a first-in-segment feature. According to sources, this automatic gearbox will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines.

The current Verna comes in three gearbox options: five-speed manual, six-speed manual and four-speed automatic. The Ciaz has a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic, the City a CVT and the Vento the seven-speed DSG. The Etios doesn’t yet have an automatic gearbox option.

Why more gears?

More number of gears theoretically means the first gear can be shorter for better initial acceleration, while the top gears can be taller for better fuel economy. In other words, having more gears improves the efficiency of the engine.

The Verna was the car that brought the company’s acclaimed Fluidic Sculpture design language to India, in 2011. Later, the design language paved way for Fluidic Sculpture 2.0—on which the new Elantra was developed. The next-generation Verna, therefore, has more similarities with the bigger Elantra than with the model it replaces.

The engines will remain the same—1.4-litre petrol, 1.6-litre petrol, 1.4-litre CRDi diesel and 1.6-litre CRDi diesel.

Lastly, the new Verna will be marginally bigger than the outgoing model—4,405mm long versus 4,375mm of current Verna and 1,729mm versus 1,700mm.