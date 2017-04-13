Share of VoLTE phones in 4G handset sales rises

Consumers having non-VoLTE 4G phones have to download an app to use its services. (Representative image)

With Reliance Jio starting its services last year in September, the share of VoLTE phones among 4G handsets has risen. Data from CyberMedia Research shows that in FY17, of the total 4G phone shipments to India, 45% comprised VoLTE phones.

In FY16, this number was at 10%. Reliance Jio is the only mobile company which has a fully LTE-based network which supports VoLTE phones. Consumers having non-VoLTE 4G phones have to download an app to use its services. The CMR data also shows the overall rising trend of 4G phones with 159 million such handsets being shipped into the country in FY17, up 211% compared to FY16.

The total shipments of mobile handsets into the country recorded a rise of 10% with 272 million units during the period. With a shipment of 155 million units, feature phones (which do not support data services) saw a rise a modest rise of 6%, while 2G/3G phones saw a sharp decline of 45% at 30 million units.

“Going forward VoLTE support will become standard in all LTE smartphone shipped,” said Tarun Pathak, associate director, Counterpoint Research. He added that the rise in 4G-enabled mobile handset is mainly driven by the entry of Reliance Jio in the market in September last year. Speaking on the 4G shift in India, Nidhi Markanday, director and Business Head, Intex Technologies said that India saw a sudden 4G shift, and top Indian handset players lost market share to Chinese handset players who were already selling affordable smartphones with 4G in India last year.