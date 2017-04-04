Setback for Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali, Sanjay Nirupam alleges irregularities in Maharashtra land allotment case

Patanjali is expected to reach the billion dollar mark by 2020. (Reuters)

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday filed a plea against Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda claiming irregularities in the allotment of more than 6000 acres of land to the company. Nirupam in the petition claimed that the Maharashtra government disregarded all tender norms to allot the land to Patanjali. In his petition, he claims that the allotted land is a part of reserved forest area and was given to the company for ‘peanuts’ because of which public exchequer suffered major monetary loss.

Nirupam has quoted the market value of the land as Rs 100 crore per acre and alleges that the land was given to Patanjali for Rs 25 lakh per acre. Nirupam has urged the High Court to restrict Patanjali from using the land until court’s final order. He has also requested the court for an inquiry into the matter.

Elsewhere in India, Patanjali Mega Herbal and Food Park (in Assam) had earlier got into trouble for its negligence in handling wild elephants in the area.The 1,300 crore food park in Assam had dug pits at the construction site which had claimed the life of an elephant. An FIR against the concerned builders were also filed by the Assam Forest Department.

However, overall, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali’s star has been on the ascendant. It was even found to be the ‘most disruptive force’ in India’s FMCG market by an ASSOCHAM TechSci Research paper. The homegrown firm which has expanded its range from food and beverages to personal care and more is expected to reach the billion dollar mark in another 2 years. The firm witnessed an annual growth of 146% in FY16 even as ITC, Dabur, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate and others struggled.