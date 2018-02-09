Series F funding: Swiggy gets whopping $100 million

“Swiggy has continued strong growth through 2017 and now has a clear lead in the market,” said Larry Illg, CEO, Naspers Ventures.

Swiggy, the leading online food ordering and delivery app, has raised its largest-ever funding of $100 million from existing investor Naspers and a new investor, Meituan-Dianping, a Chinese e-commerce platform. This F series round of funding for Swiggy comes just nine months after its E round of funding in May 2017 of $80 million. This latest round of funding takes the total cumulative funding received by the food delivery app company to $255 million. The other investors in Swiggy are Accel Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Harmony Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and SAIF Partners.

“Swiggy has continued strong growth through 2017 and now has a clear lead in the market,” said Larry Illg, CEO, Naspers Ventures. “The company’s performance is all the more impressive given the intense competition in India,” said Illg.