Railway Minister Piyush Goyal: Scale up food processing sector by 10-fold in 5 years

India should aim to scale up its food processing sector by over 10 times in the next five years in sync with the vision of doubling farmer’s income, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said today. A quantum jump in the size and growth of food processing sector is needed, which would be in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling farmer’s income by 2022, industry body CII quoted Goyal as saying in a statement. For this, the aim should be to propel the sector by more than ten times in the next five years, he said at the World Food India (WFI). The minister said price stability across various food products can be ensured throughout the year in India by innovative solutions around transportation and storage.

Also, such solutions have to be innovative and tailor- made for Indian farmers and their markets, he added. More indigenous and sustainable solutions with suitable quality control mechanisms are needed, he said. He laid emphasis on the financing aspect saying a holistic approach is needed where the farmers are provided capital and insurance as well as technological know-how. He asked the industry to ‘become teacher to the farmers’ by educating them with latest technology and methods along with providing finance and insurance.