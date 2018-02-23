SC dismisses IndiGo’s petition against shifting part of operations from T-1 to T-2 of IGI

IndiGo had moved Supreme Court on 19 February challenging the 13 February order by the division bench of the High Court. (Image: Reuters)

Supreme Court on Friday dismissed plea by no-frill carrier IndiGo against an order by Delhi High Court that directed it to shift to T2 terminal of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from T1 within two weeks, PTI reported. IndiGo had moved Supreme Court on 19 February challenging the 13 February order by the division bench of the High Court that said the airlines can’t claim its monopoly over Terminal-1 of the IGI Airport. Interglobe Aviation was trading at Rs 1,286.90 up by 0.90 percent on NSE at the time of reporting. The Delhi High Court order came in response to the IndiGo’s suggestion that low-cost carrier SpiceJet be directed to move its operations to Terminal 2, and Terminal 1 be dedicated to it exclusively.

The High Court bench had then said that the suggestion made by IndiGo doesn’t serve any larger public good and only looks after its commercial considerations. The court had also said that IndiGo may be leading the rankings if passenger traffic volume is seen, but it doesn’t make the no-frills carrier to claim monopoly over Terminal 1 to the exclusion of the rest.

On 16 February, IndiGo filed a special leave plea in the apex court against Delhi High Court order that directed it to move one-third of its operations from Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to Terminal 2.

IndiGo petition challenged single judge order issued on 20 December last year that upheld DIAL’s 21 October, 2017 decision to shift partial operations of Indigo, GoAir and SpiceJet from T-1 to T-2 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

About IndiGo

The low-cost airline IndiGo is based out of Gurgaon in Haryana. In terms of passengers carried and size of fleet, IndiGo is the larger airline with a market share of around 40 percent as of January 2018.