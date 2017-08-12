SBI posts over 5-fold jump in Q1 net at Rs 2006 crore

SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday 95% of the corporate slippages of Rs 8,363 crore had originated from the watch list. (Reuters)

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 2,006 crore for the three months to June, a more than five-fold jump year-on-year on the back of smaller provisions. India’s largest lender, however, reported a 13.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) fall in the operating profit at Rs 11,874 crore. Provisions were lower by 26% y-o-y at Rs 9,869 crore. These were the lender’s first set of results after the merger with its subsidiaries on April 1.

SBI’s asset quality deteriorated in the quarter, with gross NPAs (non-performing assets) as a percentage of gross advances rising 86 bps sequentially to 9.97%. The net NPA ratio also witnessed a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) rise of 78 bps. SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday 95% of the corporate slippages of Rs 8,363 crore had originated from the watch list. “Some 19 accounts of very small value originated outside the watch list,” Bhattacharya said.

Shares of SBI fell as much as 6.2% on the BSE in intraday trade, before ending at Rs 280.65, down 5.4%. So far in 2017, the SBI stock has been up 12.4% against a 17.2% rise for the Sensex.

SBI’s net interest income — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — fell 3.5% y-o-y to Rs 17,606 crore and the NIM — a key measure of profitability — declined 48 basis points (bps) y-o-y to 2.36%. The lender’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) rose 116 bps sequentially to 14.01% in Q1. The bank recently raised Rs 15,000 crore through qualified institutional placement, thereby beefing up its capital adequacy ratio.

SBI has exposure of Rs 50,247 crore to the 12 accounts referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the total provision on those accounts stood at Rs 19,943 crore. It requires incremental provision of Rs 8,571 crore in respect to the 12 accounts in FY18, of which ageing provisions would have accounted for Rs 5,034 crore.

In the quarter under review, of the total slippages of Rs 26,249 crore into bad loan category, Rs 8,363 crore originated from the corporate book and the rest Rs 17,886 crore from the retail portfolio.

In Q4FY16, SBI had created a watch list of accounts worth Rs 31,352 crore and expected 70% of these to slip into the non-performing category in a worst-case scenario. The watch list had expanded to Rs 32,427 crore following the merger. The list stands at Rs 24,444 crore following fresh slippages in the June quarter.

A majority of the slippages in the quarter – Rs 17,886 crore – originated from the national banking group (NBG), which houses its retail and agri loans.

“While we had rationalised our accounts of Rs 50 crore and above with the subsidiaries, this had not been done for accounts below Rs 50 crore and for the personal book. This is the book we have now aligned with ourselves and that has caused the retail slippage,” Bhattacharya explained.

She added that around Rs 1,800 crore of slippages were the result of Reserve Bank of India’s forbearance during demonetisation ending. “The other aspect of the slippage was in respect of the agri portfolio in the states where there is an anticipation of loan waivers,” she said.

Recoveries in Q1 FY18 were at Rs 4,646 crore and the bank also upgraded loans worth Rs 2,034 crore from non-performing to standard. SBI reported loan growth of 1.46% y-o-y to Rs 18.86 lakh crore in Q1FY18 and its total deposits grew 13.28% y-o-y to Rs 26.02 lakh crore in the same period. While the bank’s corporate and small & medium enterprise (SME) loans shrank 4.35% y-o-y, its investment in corporate bonds increased 26.6% y-o-y to Rs 57,770 crore. Investment in commercial papers close to doubled on a y-o-y basis to Rs 59,199 crore.

“Basically, the credit book has, to a certain extent, shifted to the market book. If you factor all of these, the growth in advances is not as tepid as it would otherwise appear,” Bhattacharya said.