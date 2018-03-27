Say ‘yes’ to travel

Recently rebranded Lufthansa’s new campaign grabs attention by asking its customers a simple question — why do they love the world?

The Ad

The film, #SayYesToTheWorld, starts with two empty airplane seats placed in front of a vintage-looking building with a super — ‘Why do you love the world?’ It then shows people (young and old) from across the globe on those seats answering the question at different locations; from the Gateway of India to European monuments, the TVC covers the different geographies Lufthansa flies to. The film ends with a Lufthansa airplane flying across the blue sky, sporting the airline’s new logo.

Target Audience

New age world travellers, across age groups, who are ready to appreciate the deeper textures of what travel means to them in terms of perspectives, ideas and open-mindedness.

Business Objective

To inspire people to explore and see the world, and open their minds to new experiences.

The Appeal

Emotional

Different locations and emotions showcased in the campaign resonate well with the viewer. As many of us are now willing and curious to explore the world, Lufthansa wants to let its customers know that they can depend on it when it comes to hassle-free travel to various destinations.

Competitive Edge

As Indians are spending much more money and time travelling — locally as well as globally — the campaign rightfully targets them. Though the airline continues to be More Indian than you Think with its Indian cuisine and entertainment, it has shed its previous tagline and now talks to the new global Indian through this ad. The film also showcases its repositioned brand image after 100 years.

Tone of Voice

Open and curious

Verdict

From the ads featuring a young boy and his grandfather to the Aussie cricketers dancing to Indian songs, Lufthansa has, more often than not, delivered interesting campaigns. The new ad is part of the rebranding the airlines underwent in February this year — a global campaign which will cater to Indian audiences as well. For this category, it is easy to fall prey to its stereotypical portrayals of the services an airline provides. Popular category codes vary from tasty meals to extra legroom, blankets and airhostesses taking care of customers, as well as how one feels flying among the clouds. This ad presents a refreshing take on travel. Depicting various people and places across the world, the idea of taking the seats out of an aircraft and putting them next to some of the most famous touristy destinations is well thought out. However, it is not the first time that an airline has done something like this. In 2013, Virgin Atlantic had placed a first-class bench in a busy Manhattan street to show New Yorkers how it feels to fly in a Virgin aircraft.

The experiential activity had won a Silver Lion in PR at Cannes. Having said that, the campaign asks a very basic question — why do you love the world? A question which most airlines or travel companies do not ask. What makes the ad stand out is the answer each individual from a different ethnicity shares. It does make one rethink the conventional perspective and find their answers for themselves. In short, the ad invokes the explorer in you.

Rating: 8/10

Agency: MRM//McCANN India, Kolle Rebbe

Brand: Lufthansa Campaign: #SayYesToTheWorld Production

House: 27 Kilometer Entertainment GmbH

