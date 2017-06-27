SAP India partners with MSME Ministry for Bharat ERP

SAP will provide software and training curriculum to trainers identified by the ministry under the train the trainer method.(Photo: Reuters)

Tech major SAP has partnered with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to jointly launch Bharat ERP, a programme aimed at digital empowerment of small businesses in the country. The initiative aims to digitally enable nearly 30,000 MSMEs and youth in the next three years. It will also provide MSMEs with access to technology from SAP to help them streamline and integrate key processes like financials, sales and inventory with a single business software. “The MSME sector contributes nearly 38 percent to the country’s GDP and generates nearly 120 million jobs and so, its growth plays a pivotal role in propelling India’s economy forward,” SAP Indian Subcontinent President and Managing Director Deb Deep Sengupta said here.

The objective, through Bharat ERP, is to make digital technologies more accessible to these micro and small enterprises to help them grow, he added. SAP will provide software and training curriculum to trainers identified by the ministry under the ‘train the trainer’ method. Speaking at the event, Union Minister Kalraj Mishra said the central government has implemented a number of schemes for the promotion of MSMEs in the country. “We are dedicated to providing all possible support for skill development and entrepreneurship,” he added.