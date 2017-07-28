Sanjiv Goenka acquires 70 per cent stake in Gujarat snack company

Sanjiv Goenka said the snacks entity is mostly concentrated in Gujarat with an annual revenue of Rs 200 crore. (File Photo)

RP Sanjiv Goenka group today said it has acquired 70 per cent stake in a closely held Gujarat snack company at an enterprise value of Rs 440 crore to help the company to tap the mass segment. “We have acquired 70 per cent in Apricot Foods which sells e-vita branded snacks at an enterprise valuation of Rs 440 crore. Rest 30 per cent is retained by the existing promoters,” RP Sanjiv Goenka group chairman Sanjiv Goenka said here today. Its group company Guiltfree Industries has acquired the company. He said the snacks entity is mostly concentrated in Gujarat with an annual revenue of Rs 200 crore.

“All E-vita products are priced at Rs 5 and this will help us in foray into mass market. Our ‘Too Yum’ will be placed in the mid-market and we will also look into premium with like organics. Acquisition is also not ruled out,” Goenka said. He said the they will try to take the brand national.

Meanwhile, Goenka said the company was planning to set up their own manufacturing to retain quality and they were evaluating few states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. “We will finalise location in the next two weeks,” he added. Initially, investment in the new plant could be around Rs 70 crore initially and that could go upto Rs 150 crore, officials indicated.