Sanjaya Baru new secretary general of Ficci

Sanjaya Baru, who was media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has been named new secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). Baru will assume the charge from September 1, Ficci President Pankaj Patel said in a statement. He will replace A Didar Singh. The Ficci committee “has decided to appoint the renowned economist and journalist Sanjaya Baru at the helm of Ficci as its Secretary General,” the chamber said. Singh, who is nearing completion of five years as secretary general, would now be holding the position of the Principal Advisor to Ficci President from September 1.