Samsung to launch Galaxy S8 in India on April 19

Almost three weeks after its initial launch in the US, South Korean giant Samsung will launch its flagship device Galaxy S8 in India on April 19. Samsung launched S8 and S8 Plus on March 29 in the US. The devices come in two variants with different screen sizes — the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus. On Monday, the company said in an invitation: “Samsung India cordially invites you to the launch of its next Galaxy series”. Samsung revealed Bixby, a smart voice assistant to rival Apple’s Siri and Google’s Assistant at the US event.

The device has a bezel-less curved edge “infinity display” covered with pristine glass and a 12MP rear camera with multi-frame processing and optical image stabilisation. It has an 8MP auto-focus front shooter. The device is IP68 rated, meaning it is water and dust resistant. The company has also upped the security feature with iris scanner, face recognition and fingerprint scanner – moved to the back of the device – to unlock the device. The home button has been shifted beneath the “infinity display”.

Samsung S8 and S8 plus devices has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa core (2.35 GHz Quad + 1.7 GHZ Quad) processor. For models that will be available in countries other than the US, Samsung will use Exynos 9 (8895) Octa core (2.35 GHz Quad + 1.9 GHZ Quad) processor. Galaxy S8 comes with a 3,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy S8 Plus is fitted with 3,500 mAh battery pack. The devices run on Android 7.0 Nougat and have USB-C and 3.5mm headphone jacks.