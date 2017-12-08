Samsung to bring first-ever Happy Hours sale on Amazon on December 12

In a first, Samsung India will cut the prices of some of its Galaxy smartphones ahead of Christmas as part of “Happy Hours” sale on Amazon.in on December 12. (Image: Reuters)

In a first, Samsung India will cut the prices of some of its Galaxy smartphones ahead of Christmas as part of “Happy Hours” sale on Amazon.in on December 12. The ‘Happy Hour” sale, also on Samsung e-store, will include the Rs 8,990 Galaxy On7 Pro, industry sources told IANS. The South Korean tech giant’s smartphone sales recorded a double-digit increase (19.3 per cent) in the third quarter, market research firm Gartner said last month. With a 22.3 per cent market share, the South Korean giant pipped Apple to grab the top spot in the global smartphone sales to end users (by vendor) in the third quarter of 2017.

Apple registered a distant 11.9 per cent market share while Huawei with 9.5 per cent was at third spot as the global smartphone sales reached 383 million units in the third quarter. In the second quarter, Samsung registered 20.7 per cent market share while Apple had 13.7 per cent, indicating a drop for the Cupertino-based giant.