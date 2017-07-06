Samsung launches Smart Health Care initiative in Tamil Nadu

Samsung has collaborated with 16 government hospitals across the country for the programme, according to the company statement. (Reuters)

Korean electronics major Samsung today launched in Tamil Nadu its ‘Smart Healthcare programme’ under which advanced equipment manufactured by it are offered free of cost to select government hospitals. Under the programme, aimed at providing affordable and quality healthcare service, patients from economically and socially weaker sections visiting government hospital in Kancheepuram near here can avail the service, a company statement said. “Samsung provides advanced and innovative healthcare equipment such as ultrasound and digital radiology (x-ray) manufactured by the company free to select government hospitals across the country”, it said. Kancheepuram District Collector, P Ponniah who inaugurated the facility, was quoted as having said, “the government is working towards creating better medical facilities for the public and to fulfil this vision, this collaboration with Samsung for Smart Healthcare programme has been set up”.

The Smart Healthcare programme aims to benefit communities with limited access to quality healthcare. Samsung has collaborated with 16 government hospitals across the country for the programme, it added.