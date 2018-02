A Samsung Electronics management committee decided earlier on Wednesday to begin constructing a foundation for a new memory chip line in Pyeongtaek

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has decided to begin initial investment to build a new memory chip line at its production facilities in South Korea, wire service Yonhap reported on Wednesday. A Samsung Electronics management committee decided earlier on Wednesday to begin constructing a foundation for a new memory chip line in Pyeongtaek, Yonhap reported, citing an unnamed industry source. Samsung Electronics declined to comment.

