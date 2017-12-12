Samosa chole, aloo tikki burger most ordered on UberEATS India

The humble samosa and chhole and potato patty-version of the burger have topped the list of most ordered on Uber’s food ordering platform ‘UberEATS’ in India, ahead of Middle Eastern and American dishes, the company said today. (Image: Reuters)

The humble samosa and chhole and potato patty-version of the burger have topped the list of most ordered on Uber’s food ordering platform ‘UberEATS’ in India, ahead of Middle Eastern and American dishes, the company said today. Besides, Indian cuisine also found a huge following in cities like Cairns, Adelaide, Bangkok, Gold Coast and New Castle with consumers getting Indian dishes delivered to them using Uber’s food delivery platform. Launched earlier this year in India, UberEATS is available in six Indian cities currently.

“Highest number of orders we made on June 18 and the most ordered dishes on UberEats were samosa chole, aloo tikki burger and chicken biryani. While Indian cuisine continued to top the list of most ordered cuisines by Indians, it was closely followed by Middle Eastern and American,” Uber said in a trend report for 2017. Cairns, Adelaide, Bangkok, Gold Coast and New Castle were five other cities that enjoyed Indian food, it added. Uber, however, did not disclose details around number of orders placed on the platform. It competes with the likes of Zomato, FoodPanda and Swiggy in the food delivery space in the Indian market.

The US-based company counts India as among its top markets for its ride-hailing business. In May this year, Uber completed 5 billion trips globally. India emerged as the second largest contributor to the global milestone, after the US, the report said. A rider from Delhi, NCR took the highest number of Uber rides- 1,969 trips – in 2017 in India, it said. Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw the highest number of uberPOOL (pooled) trips taken by riders in 2017, followed by Kolkata and Delhi, Uber said.