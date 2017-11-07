Salesforce, Google announce strategic Cloud partnership

Additionally, Salesforce expects to utilise Google in select international markets to help bring new infrastructure online more quickly and efficiently. (Reuters)

In a strategic partnership that is set to disrupt the global Cloud market, US-based Cloud computing company Salesforce has joined Google to deliver smarter, more collaborative experiences for customers. With the industry-first integration of Salesforce with Google Analytics 360, companies will be able to seamlessly connect sales, marketing and advertising data across Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Google Analytics 360. As part of the agreement, Google will continue to use Salesforce as its preferred customer relationship management (CRM) provider to engage with its cloud customers in new and meaningful ways. Salesforce, a global leader in CRM solutions, will continue to use Google’s G Suite as its preferred email and productivity partner. “Salesforce has named Google Cloud as a preferred public cloud provider to support the company’s rapidly growing global customer base and plans to use Google Cloud Platform for its core services as part of the company’s international infrastructure expansion,” Salesforce said in a statement late on Monday. Now, a marketer can create customised audiences in Analytics 360 and easily push them to Marketing Cloud for activation in direct marketing channels such as email and mobile.

In addition, Analytics 360 data will be available directly within Marketing Cloud, delivering marketers one holistic dashboard of consumer engagement data. “By integrating Sales Cloud data into Analytics 360, marketers will gain new visibility into the sales cycle, enabling them to create richer audience segments and deliver smarter ad optimisation,” the company said. Customers will be able to surface powerful customer intelligence seamlessly between G Suite and Salesforce Lightning and Quip features.

Salesforce will continue to invest in its own data centres. Additionally, Salesforce expects to utilise Google in select international markets to help bring new infrastructure online more quickly and efficiently.