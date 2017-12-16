SAIL supplies 70% steel for Mizoram’s Tuirial power project

SAIL said it has supplied approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of plates, structural and TMTs for this project including value added steel plates. (Reuters)

Domestic steel giant SAIL today said it has supplied about 70 per cent of steel for Mizoram’s biggest power project — Tuirial Hydro Electric Power project — dedicated to the nation today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SAIL said it has supplied approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of plates, structural and TMTs for this project including value added steel plates. “Committed to supply and partake in the projects of national development, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied around 70 per cent steel for the Tuirial Hydro Electric Power project, Mizoram’s biggest power project,” the company said in a statement. SAIL is supplying steel for several vital projects in country’s north eastern region. “The company supplied around 90 per cent steel for constructing country’s longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Assam, which was also recently inaugurated,” it said.

Apart from this, SAIL is supplying steel for projects including Bogibeel Rail-cum-Road bridge, several power plants including 750 MW power plant of NTPC, 600 MW Kameng Hydro- electric project, Trans Arunachal highway etc, it said.

