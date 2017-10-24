SAIL supplies 33,500 tonnes of steel for Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The company said its branded earthquake resistant EQR TMT Bars have superior qualities and come in various customised specifications. (Reuters)

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said it has supplied 33,500 tonnes of steel for the construction of Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which saw landings of the Indian Air Force (IAF) planes today. The IAF conducted the touch and go landings on a stretch of the expressway today, starting with a 35,000-kg C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. “SAIL supplied 33,500 metric tonnes of steel for the construction of the Agra – Lucknow expressway which facilitated the touch-and-go landing of planes of the Indian Air Force today,” the PSU (public sector undertaking) said in a statement today. SAIL had primarily supplied long products consisting of earthquake resistant TMT bars for this project. The company said its branded earthquake resistant EQR TMT Bars have superior qualities and come in various customised specifications. “Keeping with the spirit of SAIL’s tagline, ‘There’s a little bit of SAIL in everybody’s life’, the company is increasingly focusing to produce world-class steel products, befitting the requirements of every segment and market,” SAIL said.

This is the first time that the C-130J transport aircraft joined the Indian Air Force’s special drill to land planes on the expressway. The IAF had earlier landed its Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets on the Yamuna Expressway and the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. SAIL steel has been integral in various projects spanning from Sardar Sarovar Dam, Dhola-Sadiya bridge, Chenani-Nashri tunnel to various metro projects, power plants and upcoming Statue of Unity at Gujarat.