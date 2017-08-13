SAIL needs to realise potential of technologies at plants: Chairman PK Singh

SAIL top management has been visiting company units and offices across the country as it aims at clearly conveying its top priorities and identifying main issues at plant level. (Source: Reuters)

Potential of new-age technologies at SAIL plants must be realised and utilised in order to tap the growing opportunities in the sector, a top official of the steel PSU said. Interacting with workers at the Bhilai plant yesterday, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Chairman P K Singh said, “Market conditions are volatile and we have to adapt to them fast matching the world standards.” “Bhilai and all plants of the company have newer and better technologies at their disposal which must be judiciously utilised and its full potential should be realised,” he added.

SAIL top management has been visiting company units and offices across the country as it aims at clearly conveying its top priorities and identifying main issues at plant level. The chairman had earlier this month visited SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant where he held a group interaction with a cross section of more than 600 plant employees. Steel Authority of India (SAIL) saw its standalone net loss widening to Rs 801.38 crore for the June quarter due to higher coal prices and expenses. The state-run steel major had clocked a net loss after tax of Rs 535.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016- 17.