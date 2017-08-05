SAIL needs to improve performance, says Chairman PK Singh

The SAIL chairman visited Bokaro steel plant and held a large group interaction with a cross section of more than 600 plant employees, the release said. (Image: Reuters)

SAIL needs to improve its performance across all verticals in order to match the industry benchmarks, a top official of the steel PSU said. SAIL Chairman PK Singh also said that there was a need to cut down on delays and finish any balance projects immediately, a company release said. “SAIL has to improve across all verticals to match the industry benchmarks,” Singh said.. “There should be no lapse or gaps in our performance as a small slip also will hurt the overall performance,” the chairman said. The SAIL chairman visited Bokaro steel plant and held a large group interaction with a cross section of more than 600 plant employees, the release said.

Earlier, Steel Minister Birendra Singh had asked PSUs, including SAIL, to “perform or perish”, saying complacency cannot be tolerated at a time when private players are excelling on various parameters. SAIL reported a loss of Rs 771.3 crore for January-March quarter, 2017. The government had earlier said that steel PSUs, including SAIL, are not holy cows and should step out of their comfort zone to perform and compete with private players.