SAIL losses widen to Rs 801 crore

State-owned Steel Authority of India on Friday saw its losses widening to Rs 801.38 crore during the April-June quarter compared to Rs 535.52 crore in the same period last year. This was the consecutive ninth quarter during which the company posted net losses. The company attributed the losses during the quarter to 115% higher prices of imported coal and 25% higher price for domestic coal which is used in steel making. Total revenues during the period increased 25% at Rs 13,073 crore on account of 9% growth in sales volume at 3.028 MT. The company’s Ebitda stood at Rs 23 crore.

Total expenses increased to Rs 14,350 crore from Rs 11,296 crore a year earlier mainly on higher outgo on raw material, which went up to Rs 6,209 crore from Rs 3,930 crore a year earlier. While SAIL gets all its required iron ore from captive sources, it mainly relies on imported coking coal to fire its blast furnaces.

“In the Q1, FY’18, company bore an impact of 115% higher price on account of imported coal over the corresponding period of the last fiscal, pushing down the overall profitability margin despite a 14% higher net sales realisations over the same quarter last year,” SAIL said in a statement. SAIL chairman P K Singh said, “With the imported coal availability stabilising and focus on ramping up the units, the situation will improve in coming quarters. We have drastically reduced production from inefficient units.”

Finance cost of the company came down a little to Rs 588 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 594 crore during the April-June period of the last fiscal.