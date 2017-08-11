Sahara case: Supreme Court refuses to stop Aamby Valley auction process

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sahara, told the court that Sahara chief Subrata Roy has entered into a temporary agreement with Royal Partners Investment Fund, a Mauritius based company, for selling 26% equity for .67 billion in its flagship project in Maharashtra. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to put on hold the auction process of the Sahara group’s luxurious Aamby Valley project near Pune. A bench led by Justice Dipak Misra rejected the group’s plea seeking to postpone the publication of auction notice on August 14 as it would weaken its negotiation with a Mauritius-based company and would also lower the prices of its 8,900 acre property. “if agreement materialises, appropriate orders will be passed,” the bench said, adding that the auction process will be stopped if the group deposited Rs 1,500 crore before September 7.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sahara, told the court that Sahara chief Subrata Roy has entered into a temporary agreement with Royal Partners Investment Fund, a Mauritius based company, for selling 26% equity for $1.67 billion in its flagship project in Maharashtra.

He said that there is an understanding that 50% of the invested amount, i.e., R5,000 crore would be deposited towards the designated Sebi-Sahara refund account and the balance would be utilised for the development and completion of the project.

“We are seeking postponement of the publication of the auction notice. If the auction can’t be recalled, our negotiating position will be weak and value of the properties will also fall. What is the harm if you stay it till the next date of hearing? Who is prejudiced?.. . I am not asking for the moon,” Sibal asked.

However, senior counsel Arvind Dattar, appearing for Sebi, initially opposed the agreement, saying there is no such company in Mauritius and Sahara always raises objections at the last minute of the sale. However, he said that if the auction process is stopped after the publication of the sale notice wrong message will go across the international market.

Even the bench observed that “how can an investor impose conditions, knowing well that the property is attached and SC is hearing the case?”

Roy in its application filed on Monday had submitted that the transaction would go through only if the apex court vacated its attachment order of the property and also stayed the auction.

“Royal Partners Investment Fund has put a condition that their investment would be possible only if Aamby Valley is not announced for any sale/auction, else they will withdraw from the proposal,” the application filed through counsel Gautam Awasthi stated.

The apex court had on July 25 directed the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court to go ahead with the publication of the sale notice of the property and carry out the satisfaction of the KYC (know your customer) norms to be submitted by prospective bidders.