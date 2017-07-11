Sacked Tech Mahindra employees move High Court against ouster

Justice M S Ramchandra Rao yesterday issued a notice to the Tech Mahindra, asking it to explain as to why a direction to take back the petitioners in service may not be passed. (Reuters)

The Hyderabad High Court has sought the stands of Tech Mahindra and the Telangana government on a plea by four former employees of the IT major, allegedly sacked from the job illegally. Justice M S Ramchandra Rao yesterday issued a notice to the IT major, asking it to explain as to why a direction to take back the petitioners in service may not be passed. The judge also sought a reply from the Labour and Employment Department’s principal secretary as to why the government department failed to follow mandatory legal procedures to examine the legality of the action. The replies are to be filed within three weeks.

The petitioners said after they were removed from Tech Mahindra, they first approached the Commissioner of Labour, who is yet to conclude the conciliation proceedings. They had to move the high court because the labour commissioner was not giving due attention while adjudicating the dispute, the petition alleged. After losing their jobs, the petitioners were leading a hand-to-mouth existence, it said.