Sachin Tendulkar backed video game company Smaaash raises mega funding!

Sachin Tendulkar backed video game company Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd has raised funding from consumer-centric investor Sixth Sense Ventures. The firm is believed to have made a large investment in Smaaash, however, the quantum of funding has not been disclosed yet. Nikhil Vora, who heads Sixth Sense Ventures, has joined the company’s board of directors as part of the transaction. Smaaash is promoted by Shripal Morakhia, an entreprenuer credited for the success of consumer and financial services brands like SSKI, Sharekhan and YOBOHO, a report by VCCircle has said. Launched in 2012, SMAAASH owns a number of gaming and entertainment centres that provide sports, virtual reality, music and dining interactive and innovative social experiences. SMAAASH is popular for its digital gaming technology and proprietary gamification technologies. Services include entertainment portals like unique twilight bowling zone, motor racing and bike racing simulators and the go-karting tracks (in Mumbai & Gurgaon).

The entertainment centres of the company are present in Mumbai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida and Ludhiana. Sachin Tendulkar is an integral part of the SMAAASH family since its inception in 2012. In Sachin’s words, ‘The advanced simulators at SMAAASH are fascinating and are very close to the real life experience’. Mauritius-based Fidelis World too had acquired a significant minority stake in the Mumbai based Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The fund is led by Anand S. Krishnan, who has earlier been a managing director at JP Morgan in the Americas and Asia.

On the other hand, Sixth Sense’s portfolio firms include Weddingz.in, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Pvt Ltd and Mumbai-based hyperlocal logistics service provider Grab. Sixth Sense’s head Nikhil Vora has also made investment in personal capacity. He has been an investor in One97 Communications, the parent of mobile wallet and e-commerce firm Paytm and Billabong High International School.