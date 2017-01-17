Rural push: Samsung’s latest ad succeeds in reaching target audience

The commercial follows the journey of a Samsung technician, Amit, who receives a service call for a Samsung TV and is shown travelling long distance in a remote location for servicing before 7pm as requested by the customer. (Reuters)

The Ad

The commercial follows the journey of a Samsung technician, Amit, who receives a service call for a Samsung TV and is shown travelling long distance in a remote location for servicing before 7pm as requested by the customer. When he reaches the location, he is surprised to see a young blind girl greeting him at the door of a blind hostel and asking if the TV could be fixed on time. Once the TV gets fixed, the rest of the children join in to watch their favourite Junior Indian Icon TV show and celebrate the success of one of the contestants who happens to be from the same hostel.

Target Audience

Semi-urban, rural consumers

Business Objective

You May Also Like To Watch This:

To bridge the urban-rural service gap. Samsung recently announced the expansion of its service network and has introduced 535 service vans which are equipped with multi-skilled engineers, key components, DG sets and key jigs/fixtures for providing quick responses and on-spot resolution. It also added 250 more service points and over 250 resident engineers. The campaign aims to highlight its on-ground work.

The Appeal

þ Emotional

ý Functional

ý Sensorial

Competitive Edge

Given its huge presence in the consumer durables space, the launch of a service van to provide speedy service to reduce turnaround time along with the assurance of service quality clearly goes in the brand’s favour. It also highlights the brand promise of providing customers in rural India the same level of speedy, high quality services as urban customers. Recent surveys have shown that like their urban counterparts, consumers in the hinterland have become more aspirational, and are no longer willing to accept inferior service. Given that consumers in semi-urban and rural areas are seen as the potential buyer group, the campaign will further help the brand increase its footprint beyond key cities.

Tone of Voice

Emotional

Verdict

The four-minute long, gripping, tear-jerker story shot in Manali with real blind children does touch the heart. It succeeds in conveying the idea that Samsung is emotionally invested in its customers. The storyline also does justice to the brief of company’s initiatives to reach beyond metros and remote areas to service consumers and highlight its rural push.

Typically, long format ads have the advantage of carrying emotional and untold stories if backed by content, creativity and relevance. Given that Samsung ran full and shorter edits on TV works in its favour as the TG comprises mostly of consumers living in far-flung places. The campaign is led by TV, followed by digital and print.

Rating: 7/10

[email protected]

@rankita