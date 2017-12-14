Running is $200 million business in India: Procam

Running as a participative sport has already evolved globally while its roots in India dates back to the Mumbai Marathon 16 years back. (Reuters)

Running, which was at a nascent stage in India at least 16 years ago, has now become a $200 million business in the country with increasing number of runs taking place a year, event expert Procam International said. Running as a participative sport has already evolved globally while its roots in India dates back to the Mumbai Marathon 16 years back. “As opposed to spectatorial sport, running is fast gaining acceptance in India which is largely due to the corporates”, CEO of Procam International Dilip Jayaram said. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Jayaram told PTI that the sport was already garnering a business of $200 million, adding that the number of events was growing 25 per cent to 30 per cent annually. About the upcoming Tata Steel Kolkata25K Run in Kolkata, he said for the first time in the city, elite runners were coming.

Jayaram said that track and field athlete Mike Powell was the brand ambassador of the event, while India elite runners like Lalita Babbar and L Surya would also participate. Corporates now consider that running as an event will keep their employees healthy and fit and have made it a part of its functional initiative.

