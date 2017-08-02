RSP’s highest ever slab rolling, plate production & despatch

This is an increase of 14.3 per cent over the previous best monthly figure of 61,547 tonnes. (Reuters)

Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) today said its new Plate Mill, which was brought back to normalcy on June 30 after a temporary setback, has registered the best ever monthly performance since inception in all important parameters last month. The mill rolled highest ever 78,254 tonnes of the slab in July. During the month, the mill produced 70,367 tonnes of plates by utilizing around 94 per cent of its capacity, RSP said in a statement. This is an increase of 14.3 per cent over the previous best monthly figure of 61,547 tonnes.

The despatch of 60,963 tonnes of plates from the New Plate Mill matched the production and was the highest ever. The last best monthly despatch of 60,124 tonnes was registered in March 2017, the statement said. The July dispatch included the export of 13,172 tonnes of CE marked plates to the highly competitive European market where RSP has created a niche for itself, it said. Besides, 30,398 tonnes of High Tensile Plates were also despatched during the month.